Bangladesh conceded seven runs off one ball during the 2nd Test against New Zealand on Sunday. Bangladesh bowler Ebadot Hossain was seemingly frustrated when Will Young was dropped in the slips. The ball was then fielded from the boundary to wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan who tried to run out the batsman at the non-striker's end. He missed and the ball went to the boundary for four overthrows.

Watch Video:

