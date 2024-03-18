Some unfortunate scenarios develop at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram during the third ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as two of Bangladesh cricketers had to be stretchered off the field due to suffering injuries. The two cricketers are none other than bowler Mustafizur Rahman, who suffered cramps while bowling in the 42nd over and had to be carried off. Another one was batter Jaker Ali, who had a severe collision with teammate Anamul Haque and had to be taken to the hospital. Both the cricketers had to be carried off on stretcher for immediate treatment after their injuries. Rashid Khan Hits No-Look Six During Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

Bangladesh Cricketers Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali Carried Off The Field on Stretchers

Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali & Soumya Sarkar injured during the 3rd ODI. Jaker Ali & Fizz carried by stretcher from the field 😔 #BANvSL #SLvBAN pic.twitter.com/cysigcphFS — Abdullah Neaz (@Neaz__Abdullah) March 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)