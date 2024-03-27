Former South African pacer Dale Steyn has come up with a cryptic take on Kwena Maphaka's debut match in the Indian Premier League 2024. Maphaka went for 66 runs in his spell of four overs and got smacked in all parts of the ground during the SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match. Maphaka who was the Player of the Tournament in U19 World Cup 2024, got schooled down by Steyn. The former South African pacer stated that Maphaka would have understood the difference between U19 cricket and a pro league. SRH Create History As They Score Most Runs In First Ten Overs of An IPL Match, Achieves Feat Vs MI in IPL 2024

Dale Steyn Reacts on Kwena Maphaka's Horrible IPL Debut

Maphaka realizing the difference between U19 and the PRO league. Baptism of fire. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 27, 2024

