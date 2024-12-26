Perth Scorchers will be in action once again and this time they will meet Brisbane Heat in Match 12 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 on Thursday, December 26. The Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat BBL match will be played at Optus Stadium, and begin at 03:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and Website will provide the live streaming viewing option of BBL 2024-25 in India. Mackenzie Harvey Takes Sensational One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Matthew Spoors During Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

BBL 2024-25 Points Table After 10 Matches

Presenting your #BBL14 standings at Christmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/H1Dayi5CHJ — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 23, 2024

