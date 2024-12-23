The Big Bash League has always seen blinder catches throughout and the 2024-25 season has not been an exception. During the Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2024-25 match at the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne, Mackenzie Harvey took a phenomenal catch to dismiss Matthew Spoors. Spoors tried to hit Kane Richardson over mid-wicket. It was a change of pace from Richardson and he miscued it a little, still the shot had enough connection to go over the head of Harvey. Only Harvey didn't give up and timed his jump perfectly to grab the ball one-handed. It was a sensational catch and the reaction of his teammates proved it. Cooper Connolly's Skyscraping Strike to Kane Richardson Hits Docklands Stadium Roof During Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2024-25 Match, Declared Dead Ball According to Revised Rules (Watch Video).

Mackenzie Harvey Takes Sensational One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Matthew Spoors

