Big Bash League 2024-25 season will see Sydney Thunder battle against Melbourne Renegades on Monday, December 30. The Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades BBL match will be played at the Gabba and begin at 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and Website will provide the Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades live streaming viewing option. 'You're Kidding Me' Glenn Maxwell Gives Hilarious Response After Commentators Informed Him Sam Billings Was Run Out But Got Saved As Melbourne Stars Cricketers Didn't Appeal During BBL 2024-25 Match Against Sydney Thunder (Watch Video).

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Toss

Toss won. Rolling the arm over first. Let’s get it 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/e00UCnDk6r— Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) December 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)