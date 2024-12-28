A bizarre incident occurred during the Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2024-25 match at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. Sam Billings was out on the crease and was looking good. While taking a quick single, a Melbourne Stars cricketer caught him out of the crease with a direct hit. But it seemed to all the players that Billings was in and they didn't appeal. Later the replays showed, Billings was a long distance out from the crease when the ball struck the stumps. The commentators informed it to Stars captain Glenn Maxwell who was with the mic on. He gave a hilarious reaction saying 'You're Kidding Me'. Ben Duckett Hits Six Consecutive Fours in an Over Against Akeal Hosein During BBL 2024–25 Match Between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers (Watch Video).

Glenn Maxwell Gives Hilarious Response After Commentators Informed Him Sam Billings Was Run Out

No one appealed 😳 Sam Billings was well short of his crease here, but somehow he survived, and Maxi couldn't believe it! #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/BUY1E5K6Hb — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 28, 2024

