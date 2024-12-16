Match 2 of the Big Bash League 2024-25 season will see Sydney Sixers take on Melbourne Renegades at Sydney Cricket Ground on December 16. The Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades BBL match will begin at 1:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25 is with Star Sports Network. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and Website will provide live streaming viewing option of Big Bash League 14 in India. Sydney Thunder Announces David Warner As Captain Ahead of BBL Season 14.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Live

