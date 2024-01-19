The Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers qualified for the BBL 2023-24 Group stage as the first and second teams respectively. BBL 2023-24 Qualifier between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers will take place at Heritage Bank Stadium. on January 19, 2024. The match will start at 02:10 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the BBL Season 13 in India, and fans can enjoy Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers live on Star Sports network channels. Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers live streaming is also available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Usman Khawaja Retires Hurt, Aussie Opener Taken For Scans After Shamar Joseph's Ball Hits His Face During AUS vs WI 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)