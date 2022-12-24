Hobart Hurricanes will host Melbourne renegades in their next Big Bash League 2022-23 match. The game will commence at 10 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The broadcasting rights for BBL 2022-23 in India are with Sony Sports Network. You can tune into Sony Ten Sports 2 and Sony Ten Sports 2 HD to watch the live telecast of the game. Meanwhile, Sony Liv will provide live streaming of the BBL match between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades. IPL 2023 All Squads: Full Players List of All Indian Premier League Franchises After Mini Auction.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades at sony Liv

𝐅𝐮𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲 🟰 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 🏏 Enjoy your weekend with this electrifying #BBL12 match-up 😍 Stream all the action from Down Under 🦘, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📲#BBL pic.twitter.com/3Roe3xFwm8 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)