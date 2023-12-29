Melbourne Renegades will be looking to bounce back in the Big Bash League (BBL) season after four losses in five games so far. Adelaide Strikers are also struggling in BBL this season with just one win in three games. Melbourne side stands eighth in the standing and could move up to sixth place with a win. The sole game of the BBL 2023-24 season on December 29, 2023, will start at 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the BBL Season 13 in India, and fans can enjoy Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers live on Star Sports network channels. Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers live streaming is also available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Mitchell Marsh Misses His Century by Four Runs After Agha Salman Takes A Spectacular Catch During AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023 Day 3 (Watch Video)

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Striker

Back at Marvel to take on the Strikers 💪#GETONRED pic.twitter.com/QD79ytmQEo — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) December 29, 2023

