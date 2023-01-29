We have our first finalist of the BBL 2022-23 season in Perth Scorchers. Now the race for the second finalists get intense as Melbourne Renegades take on Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League 2022-23 Knockout match. The Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat match is all set to be played on Sunday, January 29. The game will begin at 1:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne. Melbourne Renegades had a good season till now but Brisbane Heat are the team that are coming with momentum. They will look to keep building on that and advance further. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Big Bash League 2022-23 and they will provide a live telecast of this match in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Sony Liv app or website. David Warner in 'Pathaan'? Here's The Truth Behind Aussie Cricketer's Appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Movie.

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming and Telecast Details

