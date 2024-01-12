Big Bash League Season 13 is going very well as a tournament. In the 34th match of the tournament, Sydney Sixers will be facing Sydney Thunder. The BBL 2023-24 match between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder will be played at The Sydney Cricket Ground, Moore Park, Australia. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Big Bash League 2023 in India and fans can watch the Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder match on the Star Sports network TV channels. Fans, who want to watch online live streaming of the BBL 2023 matches, will be able to do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but at a subscription fee. Alyssa Healy To Lead As Australia Name Women’s White-Ball Squads for Multi-Format South Africa Series.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder

At home for the final time in the #BBL13 regular season! #LIKEASIXER pic.twitter.com/GmSU9HyHiB — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) January 11, 2024

