The league-stages of the BBL 2022-23 season is now over and the play-offs begin with the eliminator game between Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat. Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League 2022-23 Eliminator match is all set to be played on Friday, January 27. The game will begin at 1:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney. Although Brisbane Heat are coming in this game from a loss, they had a stellar second half of the tournament and momentum will be on their side. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Big Bash League 2022-23 and they will provide a live telecast of this match in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Sony Liv app or website. Aaron Phangiso, Joburg Super Kings' Spinner, Suspended From Bowling in SA20 2023 for Illegal Action.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming and Telecast Details

