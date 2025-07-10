The Women's Selection Committee announced the India A women's squad for the upcoming Australia Tour 2025 on July 10. The multi-format tour is scheduled to be played from August 7 to August 24. India A women's team is set to play three T20s and as many 50-over matches. The series will conclude by playing a four-day match against the Australia A side. Radha Yadav has been named captain, whereas Shafali Verma has been included in the squad. India-W Beat England-W by Six Wickets in 4th T20I 2025; Radha Yadav, Smriti Mandhana, and Shafali Verma Shine As Harmanpreet Kaur and Co Gain Unassailable 3–1 Lead.

India A Women's Squad for Australia Tour 2025

🚨 NEWS 🚨 Squad for India A Women’s Tour of Australia 2025 announced. Details 🔽 #TeamIndiahttps://t.co/gKV1iYvMxl — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 10, 2025

