Deepti Sharma was honoured for being the highest wicket in ODIs for the India women's national cricket team in the period from 2023-24. The all-rounder scalped a total of 13 wickets in six matches with 5/38 being her best figures. Deepti Sharma has been an integral part of the India women's national cricket team for quite some time now and has been a reliable all-rounder across formats. Deepti Sharma was also part of the India women's national cricket team that had won the gold medal at the Asian Games in 2023. BCCI Awards 2025: Shashank Singh, Tanush Kotian Win Lala Amarnath Award 2023-24 for Being Best All-Rounders in Domestic Cricket.

Deepti Sharma Honoured at BCCI Awards 2025

Time to honour the on-field excellence of #TeamIndia Women at the international stage 👏👏 🔹Most wickets in ODIs Deepti Sharma wins the award for scalping 13 wickets in 6 matches ⚡️#NamanAwards | @Deepti_Sharma06 pic.twitter.com/WHGxwZb5QS — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2025

