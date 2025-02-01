R Sai Kishore, Agni Chopra, Ricky Bhui, and Tanay Thyagarajan were named winners of the prestigious Madhavrao Scindia Award 2023-24 during the BCCI Naman Awards 2025 on Saturday. Tanay Thyagarajan was the highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group. R. Sai Kishore was the leading wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group. Agni Chopra was the leading run-getter in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group, and Ricky Bhui was the highest run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group. BCCI Awards 2025: Priya Mishra, Ishwari Awasare, L Raichandani and H Jeganathan Win Jagmohan Dalmiya Award 2023-24.

Winners of Madhavrao Scindia Award 2023-24 During BCCI Awards 2025

Rewarding the 🔝 performers in Ranji Trophy 🏆👌 Here are the proud winners of the Madhavrao Scindia Award 💪💪#NamanAwards pic.twitter.com/0OITNU7WbX — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2025

