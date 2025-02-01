Priya Mishra, Ishwari Awasare, H Jeganathan and Laksh Raichandani were named winners of the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy 2023-24 at the BCCI Awards 2025 on February 1. Ishwari Awasare was named the 'Best Woman Cricketer' in the junior domestic category while Priya Mishra bagged the award for being the best senior domestic cricketer in one-day format. L Raichandani was the highest run-getter in U16 Vijay Merchant Trophy while H Jeganathan bagged the most number of wickets in the U16 Vijay Merchant Trophy. BCCI Awards 2025 Free Live Streaming: Here’s How to Watch Live Telecast of Indian Cricket’s Annual Award Event on TV and Online.

Priya Mishra, Ishwari Awasare, H Jeganathan and Laksh Raichandani Win at BCCI Awards 2025

Here we go 🙌 Kicking off the evening with our first set of awards! 🎖️ Meet the winners of the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy 🙌🙌#NamanAwards pic.twitter.com/RsfL8bXUcG — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2025

