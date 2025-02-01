India national cricket team rising cricketer Sarfaraz Khan was honoured with best international debut in 2023-24 during the BCCI Naman Awards 2025, also known as BCCI Awards on February 1. The talented batter made his Test debut against the England national cricket team during the Rajkot Test in February 2024. Khan was also part of the Indian squad during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia. BCCI Awards 2025: Shashank Singh, Tanush Kotian Win Lala Amarnath Award 2023-24 for Being Best All-Rounders in Domestic Cricket.

Sarfaraz Khan is Winner of Best Internationa Debut in Men's Category

His first appearance with India made a lasting impression! 😎 Presenting the winner of Best International Debut - Men And it goes to #TeamIndia batter Sarfaraz Khan 👏👏#NamanAwards pic.twitter.com/bHxo9UxI5y — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2025

