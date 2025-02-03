Veteran India national cricket team wicketkeeper batter Wriddhiman Saha announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Saha has been one of Bengal's longest-serving cricketers and has featured for his nation in Test cricket after MS Dhoni retired from the format. The wicketkeeper-batter amassed 1352 runs in 40 Test matches with three centuries and six half-centuries. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a post on their 'X' (formerly Twitter) where they congratulated Wriddhiman Saha for his contribution to his nation. Wriddhiman Saha Retires: Indian Wicketkeeper-Batsman Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket, Pens Heartfelt Note (See Post).

Thank You Wriddhiman Saha

Excellent innings 👌 Congratulations Wriddhiman Saha on a wonderful career. Thank you for your incredible contribution to Indian cricket. 👏 Wishing you all the best for the future 👍#TeamIndia | @Wriddhipops pic.twitter.com/8dVvhzXcET — BCCI (@BCCI) February 3, 2025

