Wriddhiman Saha has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The Indian wicketkeeper has been one of Bengal's longest-serving cricketers and had cemented his spot as India's first-choice wicketkeeper in Test cricket after MS Dhoni retired from the format. A veteran of 40 Tests where he scored 1352 runs with three centuries and six fifties, Wriddhiman Saha last featured for India in 2021 in the Mumbai Test against New Zealand. Taking to social media, the 40-year-old shared a heartfelt note where he made the announcement. He thanked his family, BCCI, CAB, Tripura Cricket Association, and all the IPL franchises he has played for, in his note. Wriddhiman Saha Felicitated, Wicketkeeper-Batter Receives Guard of Honour As He Makes His Final First-Class Appearance in Bengal vs Punjab Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Wriddhiman Saha Announces Retirement

Thank You, Cricket. Thank You everyone. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eSKyGQht4R — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)