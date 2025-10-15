Often in cricket, the catches play a massive role in the outcome of the contest. However, it also adds to the excitement of the players, mainly in fielding to lift the spirits as seen during ongoing Kerala vs Maharashtra Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Group B match. Kerala's Rohan Kunnummal managed to hold onto a fantastic catch in slips to dimiss Arshin Kulkarni off Nedumankuzhy Basil's delivery in the second over, which left Maharashtra reeling on 0 for 3. Kulkarni wanted to defend, however, the ball bounced and took the top edge of the bat, as a diving Kunnummal grabbed the ball standing in slips Fans can check out Kunnummal's stunning take below. 4 Wickets for Just 5 Runs! Maharashtra Off To Disasterous Start As MD Nidheesh, Nedumankuzhy Basil Claim Two Each For Kerala In Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Match

Rohan Kunnummal Pulls Off A Fantastic Catch

What. A. Catch 🔥 Rohan Kunnummal pulls off a fantastic catch to dismiss Arshin Kulkarni 👌👌 Kerala have picked up 4⃣ wickets inside first four overs 👌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/cPhhlpdzpw#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/wO5msAyCGC — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) October 15, 2025

