BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated that the board is working on providing free drinking water for the spectators in stadiums during the ICC World Cup 2023, later this year. India would be hosting the marquee tournament completely for the first time and Shah had earlier assured fans that it would be a memorable experience for fans. The tournament starts with England taking on New Zealand in the first match on October 5. Suryakumar Yadav Spotted Wearing Sanju Samson’s Jersey During IND vs WI 1st ODI 2023, Picture Goes Viral.

BCCI to Provide Free Drinking Water for Spectators in CWC 2023 Matches

We are working on providing free drinking water for spectators during World Cup games: BCCI secretary @JayShah. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 27, 2023

