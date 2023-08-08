Suryakumar Yadav had some words of inspiration for Yashasvi Jaiswal as he handed the youngster his maiden T20I cap at the start of the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I on Tuesday, August 8. The young left-hander, who impressed earlier on this tour in the Tests, was included in the team in place of Ishan Kishan. While speaking to Jaiswal, Yadav said, "Congratulations for another feather in your journey. It's my pleasure to give a cap to a Test player. Be yourself, be fearless." Start of India vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2023 Delayed As 30-Yard Circle Was Not Marked in Guyana’s Providence Stadium.

Watch Video Here

💬 💬 "It's my pleasure to give a cap to a Test player. Be yourself, be fearless." ☺️ 👏 Some special words from Suryakumar Yadav as he handed over Yashasvi Jaiswal his T20I cap. 🧢 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/3rNZuAjmnf #TeamIndia | #WIvIND | @ybj_19 | @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/giYHFIkCH4 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 8, 2023

