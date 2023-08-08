The start of India vs West Indies 3rd T20I had a bit of delay as the 30-yard circle was not marked at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The players had made their way onto the field when the umpires spotted this. The groundsmen came running to make things right and the players walked off momentarily. India trail West Indies 2-0 and face a must-win situation in the match. Yashasvi Jaiswal Handed His T20I Debut During India vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2023.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2023 Start Delayed

30 yard circle is not drawn so there is a delayed start....!!!! pic.twitter.com/7dSwju4jCe — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 8, 2023

