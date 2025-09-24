Irfan Pathan revisited India's historic ICC T20 World Cup win in 2007 on the 18th anniversary of the special date. On this day (September 24) in the year 2007, the India National Cricket Team under MS Dhoni won the inaugural T20 World Cup title, beating none other than arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling final. Batting first, India had scored 157/5, powered by Gautam Gambhir's 75. In response, Pakistan were bowled out for 152 with Joginder Sharma dismissing Misbah-ul-Haq, the last wicket to fall. Irfan Pathan was named Player of the Match for his figures of 3/16 in the IND vs PAK final. Taking to X, Irfan Pathan shared pictures from that match and wrote, "What a day it was back in 2007. Where our World Cup dream was fulfilled. Beating Pakistan on regular basis started there in t20 cricket." On This Day in 2007: MS Dhoni-led Team India Win Inaugural ICC T20 World Cup Title Beating Pakistan in Final (Watch IND vs PAK Video Highlights).

Irfan Pathan Revisits India's 2007 ICC T20 World Cup Title Win

What a day it was back in 2007. Where our World Cup dream was full filed. Beating Pakistan on regular basis started there in t20 cricket. pic.twitter.com/dRfa5cQPuh — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 24, 2025

