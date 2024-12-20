Ben Duckett showed his athleticism by pulling off a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss D'Arcy Short during the Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars match in Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 on December 20. This happened in the 15th over of the first innings when the left-handed D'Arcy Short hit the ball hard towards the short extra cover region off Peter Siddle's bowling. Duckett, stationed in the area timed his jump to perfection and pulled off the catch with one hand, leaving the commentators absolutely stunned with that sensational piece of fielding. That catch also ended D'Arcy Short's 60-run knock that came off 42 deliveries. Carnage! Daniel Sams Strikes 31 Runs in Over Off Lloyd Pope to Help Sydney Thunder Win Against Adelaide Strikers During BBL 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Watch Ben Duckett's Catch to Dismiss D'Arcy Short:

One of the best catches you will ever see in the BBL! 😱 Ben Duckett takes a SCREAMER! @BKTtires #GoldenMoment #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/JLhu3BQ0DZ — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2024

