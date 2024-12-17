Daniel Sams was at his destructive best during the BBL 2024-25 match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder. With 34 runs required off 12 balls, Sams was on strike as Strikers captain D'arcy Short called Lloyd Pope to bowl the 19th over. Sams went all guns blazing as he hit three sixes and three fours off the over and including a wide, the over went for 31 runs in total. Thunder eventually won and Sams ended up being the hero. Fans loved the pyrotechnique from him and the video went viral on social media. Chris Green Takes a Stunning Diving Catch To Dismiss Chris Lynn During Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2024–25 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Daniel Sams Strikes 31 Runs in Over Off Lloyd Pope

How about that! Daniel Sams just hit 31 RUNS in one over to steal this match from the Strikers 🤯 #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/s6pRW3NeKA — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 17, 2024

