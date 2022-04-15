Ben Stokes paid tribute to Joe Root after the latter stepped down from England's Test captaincy on Friday, April 15. Root thus stepped down as England's most successful Test captain with 64 victories. But England's defeat in the Ashes and to West Indies might have led Root to make such a call.

Here's Ben Stokes' Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Stokes (@stokesy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)