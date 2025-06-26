With a win needed to secure second place in the playoffs, Adamas Howrah Warriors will clash against Murshidabad Kings in the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 on Thursday, June 26. The Adamas Howrah Warriors vs Murshidabad Kings match will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and begins at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of Bengal Pro T20 League 2025, and fans can watch the Adamas Howrah Warriors vs Murshidabad Kings live telecast on Star Sports 3 TV channel. Fans looking for an online viewing option can also watch the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing either a match or a tour pass. Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of West Bengal Twenty20 Competition Franchises for Second Edition.

Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Live Telecast Details

