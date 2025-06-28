Adamas Howrah Warriors are battling against Murshidabad Kings in the title decider final match of the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 on Saturday, June 28. The Adamas Howrah Warriors vs Murshidabad Kings match will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The final of the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025, and fans can watch the Adamas Howrah Warriors vs Murshidabad Kings final match live telecast on Star Sports 3 TV channel. Fans looking for an online viewing option can also watch the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 final live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match-pass worth 25 INR. Adamas Howrah Warriors Enters Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Final; Beats Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers by 11 Runs to Qualify For Summit Clash.

Murshidabad Kings in Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Final

Adamas Howrah Warriors in Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Final

CALL FOR FINALS: @AdamasHowrah Big moments build big teams. The Warriors march into the Finals with fire in their eyes and the trophy in sight.#BengalProT20 #AdamasHowrahWarriors #IntoTheFinals pic.twitter.com/GVPhYYKLs5 — Bengal Pro T20 League (@bengalprot20) June 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)