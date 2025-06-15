Harbour Diamonds will take on Sobisco Smashers Malda in match 8 of the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 on Sunday, June 15. The Harbour Diamonds vs Sobisco Smashers Malda match is set to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and it starts at 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of Bengal Pro T20 2025 and fans can watch the Harbour Diamonds vs Sobisco Smashers Malda on Star Sports 3 TV channel. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match or tour pass. Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of West Bengal Twenty20 Competition Franchises for Second Edition.

