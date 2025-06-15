Murshidabad Kings will take on Shrachi Rarh Tigers in match 9 of the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 on Sunday, June 15. The Murshidabad Kings vs Shrachi Rarh Tigers match is set to be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata and it starts at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of Bengal Pro T20 2025 and fans can watch the Murshidabad Kings vs Shrachi Rarh Tigers on Star Sports 3 TV channel. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match or tournament pass. San Francisco Unicorns’ Matthew Short Arrives in His Underwear for MLC 2025 Match Against LA Knight Riders (See Pic and Video).

Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Live Telecast Details

Star Sports 3 is now the official broadcast partner of the Bengal Pro T20 League! From smashing sixes to nail-biting finishes — watch it all unfold on the biggest stage, right in your living room! This season, Bengal korbe roar across the nation!#BengalProT20 #StarSports pic.twitter.com/is2JaIYKRI — Bengal Pro T20 League (@bengalprot20) June 9, 2025

