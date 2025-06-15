San Francisco Unicorns' Matthew Short was spotted arriving wearing just his underwear for the MLC 2025 (Major League Cricket) match against LA Knight Riders on Sunday, June 15. In a video shared by the MLC franchise on social media, the Australian cricketer was seen walking out of the team bus and heading into the stadium in just his underwear while carrying his bags and wearing a cap. It was indeed an unusual sight to see and Matthew Short himself shared a picture of his arrival in underwear and wrote, "Thoughts on my match day arrival kit?? Bringing some Aussie flavour to @mlc. 🇺🇸 All this rehab is definitely turning me mad, need to get back in the middle soon." San Francisco Unicorns Beat LA Knight Riders by 32 Runs in MLC 2025; Jake Fraser-McGurk, Xavier Bartlett, Haris Rauf Star as Corey Anderson and Co Continue Winning Start.

Matthew Short Arrives for MLC 2025 Match in Underwear

Matthew Short's 'Match Day Arrival Kit'

