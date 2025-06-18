Shrachi Rarh Tigers square off against Rashmi Medinipur Wizards in the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 on Wednesday, June 18. The Shrachi Rarh Tigers vs Rashmi Medinipur Wizards match is set to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and it starts at 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bengal Pro T20 2025 League and fans can watch the Shrachi Rarh Tigers vs Rashmi Medinipur Wizards live telecast on Star Sports 3 TV channel. Fans, especially those who are on the lookout for an online viewing option, can also watch the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website at the cost of a match/tour pass. Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of West Bengal Twenty20 Competition Franchises for Second Edition.

Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Live Telecast Details

Star Sports 3 is now the official broadcast partner of the Bengal Pro T20 League! From smashing sixes to nail-biting finishes — watch it all unfold on the biggest stage, right in your living room! This season, Bengal korbe roar across the nation!#BengalProT20 #StarSports pic.twitter.com/is2JaIYKRI — Bengal Pro T20 League (@bengalprot20) June 9, 2025

