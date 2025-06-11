Joint winners from the inaugural edition of the Bengal Pro T20 League, Sobisco Smashers Malda and Murshidabad Kings are locking horns in the campaign opener for the second edition. The Sobisco Smashers Malda vs Murshidabad Kings Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, June 11, from 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Sobisco Smashers Malda vs Murshidabad Kings Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 match will be played at one of the most iconic grounds in the world, the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Sobisco Smashers Malda vs Murshidabad Kings Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 match can tune in to the Star Sports 3 TV channel. For live streaming viewing options of the Sobisco Smashers Malda vs Murshidabad Kings Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 match, fans can use the FanCode app and website but will require a match pass worth 25 INR. Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of West Bengal Twenty20 Competition Franchises for Second Edition.

Sobisco Smashers Malda vs Murshidabad Kings Bengal Pro T20 League 2025

