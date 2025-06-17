Sobisco Smashers Malda are battling against Servotech Siliguri Strikers in the 12th match of the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 on Tuesday, June 17. The Sobisco Smashers Malda vs Servotech Siliguri Strikers match is set to be played at the splendid Eden Gardens in Kolkata, from 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of Bengal Pro T20 2025 and fans can watch the Sobisco Smashers Malda vs Servotech Siliguri Strikers on Star Sports 3 TV channel. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match or tournament pass. ICC Open to 4-Day Tests in World Test Championship 2027–29 Cycle; India, Australia, England To Still Play 5-Day Matches: Report.

Sobisco Smashers Malda vs Servotech Siliguri Strikers, Bengal Pro T20 2025

