Bengal and Karnataka will take on each other in the quarterfinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi at 01.00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and also fans can tune into the live updates of the game on Hotstar. The fans can also check the updates of the match on the official handle of the BCCI Domestic.

Toss Update: Bengal have won the toss & opted to bowl against Karnataka in #QF2 of the #SyedMushtaqAliT20. #BENvKAR pic.twitter.com/wDLKqmy0aR — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)