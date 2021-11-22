Shahrukh Khan smashed a six off last ball to help Tamil Nadu win the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final against Karnataka. Needing five off last ball, Shahrukh slammed Prateek Jain for a maximum. Tamil Nadu were chasing 152 and thanks to Shahrukh's 15-ball 33 they emerged victorious.

What a Knock!

shahrukh khan came into bat with TN at 94/4 in 15.2 overs. they needed 57 in the remaining 26 balls. he got 33 in 15 with a six off the last ball to clinch it. terrific! #TNvKAR — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) November 22, 2021

Winning Moment

WHAT. A. FINISH! 👌 👌 A last-ball SIX from @shahrukh_35 does the trick! 💪 💪 Tamil Nadu hold their nerve & beat the spirited Karnataka side by 4 wickets to seal the title-clinching victory. 👏 👏 #TNvKAR #SyedMushtaqAliT20 #Final Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/RfCtkN0bjq pic.twitter.com/G2agPC795B — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)