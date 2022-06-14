Bengal takes on Madhya Pradesh in the semifinals of Ranji Trophy 2022-23. The semis contest starts from June 14, 2022 (Tuesday) onwards. The BEN vs MP Ranji Trophy match will be played at the Alur Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2/HD channels to catch the live telecast of BEN vs MP match while Disney+Hotstar will provide the live streaming online.

It’s time for the penultimate stage of the #RanjiTrophy 2021-22 as 4⃣ impressive sides remain in contention! Which two teams will make it to the finals? 🤔#IndiaKaCricket I Today, 9.20 AM onwards-#BENvMP | Star Sports 2/2 HD & Disney+Hotstar#MUMvUP I Disney+Hotstar — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)