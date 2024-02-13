Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan, who is also a Sports presenter slammed a troll on social media on Monday, after the person attempted to fat shame her. Under a video of Sanjana with her husband Jasprit Bumrah, which she shared on Instagram, an user commented that she is looking fat in it. Sanja gave an epic response to the comment as she said, 'school ki science textbook to yaad hoti nahi hai tumse, bada auraton ke bodies ke baare me comment kar rahe ho, Bhaago Yaha se'. (Can't Memorize the Science Textbook and You Are Here Commenting About Women's Bodies, Run Away From Here'. Fans loved her comment and made it viral on social media. Jasprit Bumrah of Pakistan? Kid Performs Bowling Action Similar to That of Star Indian Fast Bowler, Video Goes Viral!

Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Ganesan Shuts Up Troll

Sanjana Ganesan Instagram Comment (Photo Credits: sanjanaganesan/ Instagram)

