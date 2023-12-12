MS Dhoni undoubtedly is and will remain one of the most famous cricket figures across the globe, even if he plays just the IPL. The former Indian captain is also well-known for wearing jersey number 7 and his fans as well as several brands have been connecting that number with random aspects of life, the memes of which have gone viral on social media. It is very interesting to see how the fans have been able to make a connection between the number '7' and several different things. The 'Thala for a reason' trend has become one of the biggest talking points on the internet and here are a few such memes that you should not miss! MS Dhoni Attends Fan's Birthday Party At His Home, Holds Him During Cake Smash, Video Goes Viral!

Premier League's Version of 'Thala for a Reason'

John McGinn wears the number 7 and scored the winner tonight in the seventh minute. Thala for a reason pic.twitter.com/mWXs3goyJb — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) December 9, 2023

Jersey No 7 At Work

07 Jersey number, Thala for a reason....... pic.twitter.com/te5k38tf3V — चौधरी (@Choudhary_ji123) December 11, 2023

'Due to Mahi Bhai'

It was due to mahi Bhai 💝 pic.twitter.com/4mx73FXMW9 — Komedi Wali (@vegetarianmee) December 10, 2023

Why Cristiano Ronaldo is A Legend

'Message is Clear'

The message is clear. Thala for a reason. pic.twitter.com/3qQbeynXLL — The Educated Moron (@EducatedMoron) December 10, 2023

'Thala for A Reason'

Thala for a reason 😌 Since it's trending ✌🏼 https://t.co/8KqE6zevNr pic.twitter.com/7A2RNh0h4w — The Madhya Pradesh Index (@mp_index) December 11, 2023

'1+6=7'

1 pizza has 6 slices 1+6 = 7, thala for a reason😎#DominosIndia pic.twitter.com/4UpAyN8j1R — dominos_india (@dominos_india) December 11, 2023

'7 Players in Kabaddi'

Thala for a reason ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HGYzATXlcn — Introvert //🙇🏻‍♂️ (@introvert_hu_ji) December 6, 2023

'Ever Wondered'

Ever wondered why only 7 janams are there?? Thala for a reason 😂😂🤡😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0tu6fPWsX9 — Mighty Cupcake ⌁⚯𝕏 (@MightyCupcake01) December 9, 2023

'Seven People'

'7Up'

Thala for a reason 😌 pic.twitter.com/MhM7kBxVO9 — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) December 10, 2023

