Elvish Yadav faced criticism on social media for playing cricket with Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui at ISPL 2024 in Mumbai. Responding to haters, he shared a voice note saying, "It was a charity match; everyone was playing sportingly. How could I bring personal hate and spoil the game? Everyone was relaxed, so was I." Check out his voice note below! Elvish Yadav Dismisses Munawar Faruqui in ISPL T10 Match, But Fans Are Bowled By Their Friendship! (View Pics and Video).

Check Out Elvish Yadav's Voice Note Here

#ElvishYadav reply to haters who were abusing him for the cricket match "It was a charity match, everyone was doing everything sportingly, how can anyone expect me to bring personal hate and play spoil sport?. Everyone was chilling so was i. Brilliant answer to haters pic.twitter.com/HsoOjOnMzl — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) March 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)