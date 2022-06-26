With all eyes on pace machine Umran Malik, the attention was soon turned to Bhuvneshwar Kukar during IND vs IRE 1st T20I as the speed gun showed the pacer bowling at a speed of 200+ kmph during the game. It was an inadvertent technical error by the ball-tracking machine that left netizens bemused.

Umran Malik Who?

Shoaib Akhtar, Umran Malik who??? Bhuvi just bowled the fastest ball ever.🤣🤣 Real pic, just took ss pic.twitter.com/2wDDDJQ6gK — Usama Kareem (@UsamaKarem2) June 26, 2022

For a Brief Moment

For a brief period, @BhuviOfficial was the fastest bowler ever, courtesy unit conversations! #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/Ang1VMzVxY — Vinay Mannam (@vinaykmannam) June 26, 2022

