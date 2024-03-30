Some bizarre scenario came out of the second Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Taijul Islam was bowling to Sri Lankan Kusal Mendis, who was on 29 at that point of time. In one of Taijul's deliveries, Kusal jumped out at blocked the ball. The Bangladesh batters considered the ball hitting the pad first as the bat and pad were close. Going with this hunch, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto opted for a DRS. When the replay was shown in slow motion, it was found that the ball hit the middle of the bat. Netizens shared the hilarious appeal video immediately and it went viral on social media. How To Watch BAN vs SL 2nd Test 2024 Day 1 Free Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Cricket Match With Timing in IST.

Bangladesh Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto Opts For Bizarre DRS

