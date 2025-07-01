Tushar Raheja got dismissed in a very unfortunate manner in the TNPL 2025 Qualifier 1 between Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Chepauk Super Gillies. Tushar was batting on 28 when he dabbed the ball and ran for a single. In the midway, he slipped and fell. By the bowler received the throw from the mid-wicket fielder and had enough time in hand to knock the stumps over before Tushar returns to the safety of the crease. It was rather unfortunate but went viral on social media. Central Administrative Tribunal Considers RCB As 'Prima Facie' Responsible for the Gathering Which Caused Stampede in Bengaluru on June 4.

Tushar Raheja Gets Dismissed Run Out After Slipping and Tumbling

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)