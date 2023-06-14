Arshdeep Singh continued a good start to his county career, this time by casting Jamie Smith during the Kent vs Surrey County Championship Division One match. The left-arm pacer, coming around the wicket, got through the defences of Smith, who was batting on 114 and sent his off-stump flying out of the ground. The video of this has gone viral on social media. Arshdeep Singh Picks His First County Championship Wicket, Dismisses Ben Foakes (Watch Video).

Watch Arshdeep Singh Dismiss Jamie Smith Here

Arshdeep Singh with a brilliant ball! A great delivery to dismiss Jamie Smith#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/RNgJdKeI1E — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) June 13, 2023

