Josh Hazlewood bowled a peach of a delivery to dismiss Babar Azam on Day 4 of the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test in Melbourne on December 29. Batting on 41, the former Pakistan captain saw the ball go between the bat and the gap and crash into the stumps, much to the joy of the Australians. Josh Hazlewood was absolutely pumped up with the dismissal as Azam was going good and looking to take the game away from Australia. Crazy! Pat Cummins Scores Five Runs Off One Ball Without Hitting A Boundary During AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

Huge moment in this chase! Josh Hazlewood gets the better of Babar Azam again! #OhWhatAFeeling | #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/umN26tZMq1 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)