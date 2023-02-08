Rangpur Riders will take on Chattogram Challengers in their next match at the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The game will commence at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Rangpur Riders defeated Sylhet Strikers in their previous outing. Meanwhile, Chattogram Challengers registered a win against Dhaka Dominators. The important BPL 2023 match between Rangpur Riders and Chattogram Challengers will be telecasted live on Eurosport. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the FanCode app or website. Shoaib Malik Receives Guard of Honour on His 500th T20 Match by Rangpur Riders Teammates During BPL 2023 Clash Against Dhaka Dominators (Watch Video).

Rangpur Riders vs Chattogram Challengers Live Streaming Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)