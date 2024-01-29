Bottom-placed Sylhet Strikers will host Chattogram Challengers for their fourth match in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 Season. Chattogram Challengers have won three out of four games so far in the BPL 2024 season and stand second in the points table. Sylhet strikers are yet to register a win this season and stand last in the BPL 2024 season. The exciting match is all set to be played on Monday, January 29th, 2024, at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium at 01:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Sylhet Strikers Vs Chattogram Challengers live streaming on the FanCode App. Shakib Al Hasan Reportedly Ruled Out of BPL 2024 Due to Eye Issue.

Sylhet Strikers Vs Chattogram Challengers Match On Fan Code App

Bangladesh's Best 🤩 Pakistan's Powerhouses 💪 Global Giants 🔥 The stars of T20 cricket converge for the Bangladesh Premier League. Streaming live, only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/LL4kNQxEcL . .#BPL2024 #BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/iMwfbXCMbJ — FanCode (@FanCode) January 18, 2024

